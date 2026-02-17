Man found dead in water-filled quarry in Thane

Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was found dead in a water-filled quarry in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, civic officials said.

The body of Prakash Govind Parmar, a resident of Shivai Nagar, was found in the quarry in the Yeoor area in the afternoon, they said.

Personnel from the Vartaknagar police station, the disaster management cell, disaster response force, fire and forest departments fished out the body and sent it for post-mortem, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the civic disaster management cell.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and a probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR ARU