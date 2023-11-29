Man found dead in well in Thane

Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found in a well in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

A police official said they suspect it to be a case of suicide and are conducting a probe into it.

Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said they were alerted at 4.57 am about the body being spotted in the well in Shiv Mandir locality of Kapurbawdi area.

Local firemen and the disaster management team rushed to the spot and fished out the body of the man, believed to be in the age group of 45 to 50 years, the official said.

The police sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. PTI COR GK