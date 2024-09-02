Man found dead inside car in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was found dead in a car in Mahavan area here, police said on Monday.

The residents of Jikirpur village informed police on Sunday evening that a car has been parked suspiciously on the roadside with a man lying inside without any movement for hours since afternoon, Station House Officer Mahavan Ranjana Sachan said.

Jitendra Singh, who was a cement trader was currently living in Navada village under Highway police station area here was found dead inside the car. He was a native of Januthar village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, Sachan said.

According to police, Singh was supplying cement for the construction of Bharatpur-Bareilly highway and he reached the spot yesterday in connection to his business.

The marks on his neck suggest that he was killed by strangulation, the SHO said, adding that his body has been sent for postmortem and the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ OZ