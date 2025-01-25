Man found dead inside charred car in Kerala

Idukki (Kerala), Jan 25 (PTI) A man was found dead inside a charred car in a rubber plantation in Thodupuzha, in this district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The shocking incident came to light when some residents discovered the burning car inside the plantation.

After being informed, police and fire force personnel rushed to the area and extinguished the flames.

The burnt body of the man is suspected to be that of a resident living nearby.

Advertisment

Quoting his family members, locals said the man had gone out in the car that morning to buy groceries.

However, police said confirmation could only come after a detailed examination.

The exact cause of death and the fire in the car will be determined after further investigation, police added. PTI LGK SSK ROH