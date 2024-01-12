Man found dead inside his home with injuries to throat

Kottayam, Jan 12 (PTI) A 63-year-old man was found dead on Friday inside his house with injuries to his neck, police said.

A resident of Adichira near here, police said Lukose, who had returned from a Gulf country recently, was found dead inside his room by his wife in the morning.

"His family informed us about the incident. We found him with injuries to the throat with a sharp object," police said.

Even though it was initially suspected to be a case of suicide, police said that they are looking into all angles. Police have recorded the statements of the family members.

They added that Lukose had returned to Kerala from abroad just a few months ago.