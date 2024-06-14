Man found dead inside home in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was found dead inside his house in a village here, police said on Friday.

Peeperpur SHO Ramraj Kushwaha said Swami Prasad Kori was found in his house. He was alone in the house as his wife had gone to her parent's house with her children.

The SHO said Swami Prasad is believed to have died three to four days ago. His neighbours informed police after a foul smell started emanating from his house. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, the officer said. PTI COR NAV NB NB