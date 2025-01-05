Man found dead inside parked car in Kerala

Kochi, Jan 5 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was found dead inside a car parked in front of a hotel here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Joshi V K, was a native of Aluva near Kochi.

A professional cab driver, Joshi arrived at the hotel with a guest on Saturday night. His death is suspected to have occurred later that night after he returned to the vehicle, parked at the hotel, after dropping the guest.

A police officer stated that Joshi likely suffered a heart attack or another physical ailment and collapsed inside the vehicle suddenly. Other cab drivers discovered Joshi's motionless body inside the car on Sunday morning.

"We examined CCTV footage from the area. The visuals clearly show that he experienced sudden unease and collapsed as he was about to get into the vehicle," the officer said.

The exact cause of his death will be determined after a post-mortem, police added, noting that an investigation is underway. PTI LGK SSK KH