Man found dead near Badarpur bus stand in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A man was found dead with head injuries near the Badarpur bus stand in southeast Delhi early Saturday morning, an official said.

Police identified him later as Faridabad resident Makbul Akram (20) who originally hails from Bihar's West Champaran.

A PCR call was received on Saturday by Badarpur Police Station informing that an unconscious man was found lying near the bus stand in Badarpur Border, with blood oozing from his head, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

"Around 4:35 am, the man was seen lying unconscious during routine night patrol on Mathura Road. The police reached the spot and found the man lying motionless on the roadside with visible injuries on the back of his head," he added.

"The injured person was promptly shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre around 5:30 am. However, he was declared dead by doctors upon arrival," the officer said.

The crime team was called to the location for inspection and forensic documentation.

The police are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from the area and speaking to locals in an effort to establish the sequence of events leading to the incident.

"Legal proceedings under appropriate sections have been initiated, and further investigation is underway," the officer added.