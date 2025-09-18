Man found dead near bus stand in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) The body of a 30-year-old man was found near the Nakur bus stand in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Thursday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that the deceased was identified as Rajvir alias Monu, a resident of Nastarpur Sdhauli village.

According to family members, Monu was addicted to alcohol and had been unwell for a long time.

For the past 10 days, he had been seen loitering near the Nakur bus stand, often staying away from home due to his poor health and unstable mental condition, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police added.