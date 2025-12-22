Man found dead near Delhi's Seemapuri underpass

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The body of a man was found lying near the entrance of the Seemapuri-Anand Vihar underpass in east Delhi on Monday morning, police said.

"On inspection, multiple injuries were noticed on the body," police said.

According to police, they received information of a body lying at the entrance of the underpass at 8.25 am. Following this, a team rushed to the spot.

The circumstances indicated that the death may have occurred due to an accident. The deceased was later identified as Ashu (30), a resident of Pappu Colony in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

Police said the body was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. A case is being registered under the appropriate sections of law, and further investigation has been initiated.

Officials said efforts are being made to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the incident, and all angles are being examined.

Further details are awaited, police added.