Man found dead near dharamshala in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was found dead near Swarnkar Dharamshala in northeast Delhi's Kailash Colony on Friday morning, an official said.

Police received a call at 9:54 am at Jyoti Nagar police station about the unidentified body. A police team reached the scene, and forensic experts, along with a mobile crime unit, inspected the area, police said.

The body was later shifted to GTB Hospital for postmortem, and a case has been registered.

"Teams are working to establish the victim's identity and determine the cause of death. Teams are also examining CCTV footage from nearby areas. Further investigation is underway," the official added. PTI BM BM MNK MNK