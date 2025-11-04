Man found dead near Moti Nagar flyover in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A 54-year-old man was found dead near the Moti Nagar flyover in west Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 7:15 am regarding a body lying near a banquet on Najafgarh Road.

"A police team immediately reached the spot and found the body of a man lying across the footpath," a senior police officer said, adding that there were with visible injury marks on the body.

The deceased was identified as Ramkaran (54). He had injuries on his lower abdomen and forehead. His personal belongings were found scattered around the spot, he added.

The police said that the area was cordoned off and the crime and forensic teams were called for inspection. The body was later shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for post-mortem.

"The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report. Based on preliminary findings, all possible angles including accident and foul play are being examined," the officer said.

The police said that they are checking CCTV footage of to establish the sequence of events leading to Ramkaran's death. Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM NB