Man found dead near MP railway tracks: Probe begins after thrashing video emerges

Vidisha (MP), Mar 22 (PTI) A probe has begun into the death of a man, whose body was found near the railway tracks in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district last week, after a video of eunuchs thrashing him emerged online, a police official said on Saturday.

Adarsh Vishwakarma was found dead in the shrubs near a railway track on March 14 in Ganj Basoda, the official said.

"After emergence of the video, the superintendent of police has ordered a probe into the death of Vishwakarma. His post mortem report is awaited," Ganj Basoda police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Parmar said.

Police sources said the thrashing incident shown in the video may have taken place on board Gondwana Express on March 13.

"Adarsh used to travel daily in trains between Vidisha and Bhopal. When his body was found, we did not know the cause of death. But after this video came out, we know he died after being severely thrashed by eunuchs. We submitted a letter to the collector seeking a probe," the deceased's brother Aniket Vishwakarma said.