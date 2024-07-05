Man found dead near Old Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) A 34-year-old man, who used to supply water to makeshift shops near the Old Delhi Railway Station, was found dead Friday with a deep wound on the back of his neck, police said.

They said they received a PCR call around 7 am at the Kotwali police station regarding a case of murder.

"A team reached the spot near Dangal Maidan Parking. The body of a young man was found lying on a cot. He was identified as Gaurav Thakur, of resident of the Fatehpuri area," a senior police officer said.

The officer said he used to supply water to 'rehris' near the Old Delhi Railway Station.

"On close examination, the deceased was found to have a deep wound on the back of his neck. A case under section 103 of the BNS (Bharataiya Nyaya Sanhita) is being registered.

"A forensic examination of the spot is being done. Investigation is in progress," said the police officer.