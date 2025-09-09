Man found dead on road with stab wounds in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab injuries on a road in Delhi's Rohini on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 6:15 am about an accident on Shamshaanghat Wali Road, near Sector-26, in Rohini.

The deceased was identified as Rajjab Khan, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, they said.

"The caller mentioned that an injured man was lying on the road and sought an ambulance. When a police team reached the spot, it found a man lying in a pool of blood with visible stab wounds. He was declared dead on the spot. There were bloodstains on the road, suggesting a violent assault," a police officer said.

During inspection, two motorcycles were spotted -- one parked on the roadside and another lying in a drain. Skid marks were also noticed on the road, the officer said.

Khan's identity was established through documents found on his body. The motorcycle found parked was registered in his name, police said.

A preliminary inquiry indicated that the victim might have been attacked before or after a scuffle, they said, adding that all angles, including that of a personal enmity, are being probed.

Police said they are analysing the CCTV footage collected from the area and questioning locals to ascertain the sequence of events. Crime and forensic teams were also called to examine the scene, the officer said.

A case has been registered and legal proceedings are underway. PTI BM APL RC