Man found dead under culvert in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was found dead under a culvert in Karnaee village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, villagers spotted the body floating in water under the culvert and informed the authorities.

A police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

Circle Officer Mohammad Usman said the deceased was identified as Dhanji Rajbhar, a resident of Karnaee village.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Prima facie, it appears that he died after accidentally falling, the officer said, adding that further investigation is on in the matter.