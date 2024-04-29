Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances with injuries on his hips and right eye in Meethapur Chowk area in southeast Delhi on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Gopal Gupta, a resident of Hari Nagar Extension in Jaitpur, they said.

His body was found in a tin shed, where earlier he used to have a puncture shop, police said.

"On Monday at 7.15 am, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Jaitpur police station that a person is lying inside a tin shed near Meethapur Chowk, having some injuries over his eyes and hands," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that a team reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

"He was working as a security guard and was presently performing the duties of Traffic Marshal at Meethapur Chowk," the officer said.

It was revealed during the initial probe that Gopal was highly alcoholic and was last seen alive at 10 pm in an inebriated condition, he added.

Gupta had come to the place of the incident where he slept beside one Rajesh, who was known to him, police said.

"Version of Rajesh has been recorded. Prima facie the case does not seem to be of homicide," said the officer.

The fresh injuries on Gopal’s body seems due to nibbling by rats, police said.

The victim's body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation has been launched into the matter, they said. PTI BM AS AS