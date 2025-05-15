Man found dead with bullet injury in Naxal-affected area in J'khand's Bokaro

Bokaro, May 15 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was found dead with a bullet injury to the back of his neck in a Naxal-affected area in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Thursday, police said.

The man, identified as Hemlal Pandit, was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday night at Baradih forest near Kukubilwa village under the Nawadih police station limits, they said.

Bermo sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) BN Singh said, "An investigation has been initiated to ascertain whether this murder is linked to Maoists or not." Pandit was into the practice of herbal medicine and used to supply herbs to villagers in the forest areas, Singh said.

Singh added that Pandit was killed by a gunshot to the back of his neck, below the head. PTI COR SAN RG