Man found dead with gashes to neck in Jamia Nagar house

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was found dead with cut marks on his neck in a house in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

They were informed about blood seeping through a house in Batla House area of Jamia Nagar.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the body of a man with deep gashes to his neck.

The man was identified as Alfaf Washim, the resident of a house opposite Makka Palace hotel in the Zakir Nagar area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Crime teams from FSL Rohini visited the spot to collect evidence.

Police are scouring CCTV footage for a clue into how Washim ended up in the house. His relatives said Washim had left his home around 11 am, the DCP added. PTI NIT VN VN