Man found dead with gunshot wound in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Mar 3 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound near his house in this district on Monday morning, police said.

Police suspect that Krishnakumar took his own life using an air gun on Monday morning near his residence, which falls under the limits of the Mangalam Dam police station.

Meanwhile, his wife's body was also discovered at her residence in Coimbatore, a police officer said.

However, the officer declined to provide further details, as her body was found in Tamil Nadu.

Police said they have launched an investigation into the incident.