Man found dead with head injuries in Navi Mumbai; murder case registered

Thane, Apr 14 (PTI) An unidentified man was found dead with head injuries near a public toilet in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul area, police said on Sunday.

A passerby spotted the body of the man, in his mid to late 40s, in the early hours of Saturday, senior inspector Tanaji Bhagat said.

The police shifted the body, which bore head injuries, to a government hospital for a post-mortem, he said.

A first information report under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, and a probe is on to ascertain the victim’s identity, the official said. PTI COR ARU