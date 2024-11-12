Man found dead with head injury in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was found dead with a severe head injury in Kanshiram Colony here on Tuesday morning, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Singh told PTI that around 6.30 am, they received information that the man was lying injured in the colony.

"The police arrived at the scene and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead," Singh said.

The man has been identified as Ajay Nigam. He had visible injuries on his head, likely caused by a heavy object, he said.

“Originally from another neighbourhood in Banda city, Nigam was residing in Kanshiram Colony with his family," DSP Singh said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and the Kotwali police have been directed to investigate the case, he said. PTI COR KIS NB