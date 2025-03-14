Man found dead with head wounds in Latur; probe underway

Latur, Mar 14 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was found dead with head injuries near a police station in Maharashtra's Latur city on Friday, police said.

Passersby spotted the body near the Shivaji Nagar police station around 8 am, inspector Dilip Sagar said.

He said preliminary investigations suggest that the man was a beggar and may have been attacked with a stone, which was found near the body.

While the body bore head wounds, a post-mortem will ascertain the exact cause of death, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU