Man found dead with injuries in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was found dead with injuries in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Monday morning, an official said.

The man was identified as Raji Ahmed, a resident of Harkesh Market in Khajuri Khas, a senior police officer said.

A PCR call received information around 6.21 am about a person lying in C-Block in Khajuri Khas, he said. A police team reached the spot and found the man in an injured condition.

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams examined the scene of the crime and collected evidence. The body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

A case under the relevant sections of law has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to gather clues and apprehend the accused at the earliest, police said, adding that an investigation is underway.