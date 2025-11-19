Man found dead with multiple injuries in Delhi park; one detained

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A man was found dead with multiple injuries in a park in southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 1.47 pm about a body lying inside Amir Khusro Park. Following this, a police team rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

"The deceased was identified as Shahzad. He worked in an office located within the Nizamuddin Dargah complex. Initial inspection of the body revealed multiple injuries on the head, legs and mid-body, indicating that he was assaulted with heavy objects before his death," said the officer.

He further said that the crime team and forensic experts were called to the scene, and an FIR was registered to probe the matter.

"During the preliminary probe, the team developed leads suggesting that the killing may have been driven by personal enmity. One accused has been detained and is being questioned. His role is being verified," the officer said, adding that efforts are on to trace the remaining suspects.

Multiple teams have been deployed to recover the weapons used in the assault. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, including lanes leading to the park and the vicinity of the Dargah, is being scanned to determine the sequence of events and identify others involved. Further investigation is in progress. PTI BM HIG