Man found dead with multiple stab wounds in Delhi's Bhalswa lake

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A man was found dead with multiple stab wounds in north Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The Bhalswa Dairy police station received information about a body lying near Bhalswa Lake, opposite the golf course, at 11.49 pm on Monday, they said.

"Upon reaching the spot, we found a male, aged between 25 and 30 years, lying in a pool of blood inside a hut. He had multiple stab injuries on his chest, waist, and neck," a senior police officer said.

The man was rushed to BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS at Bhalswa Dairy police station.

According to police, multiple teams have been formed to identify the deceased and trace the attackers.

"All possible efforts are being made to ascertain the victim's identity and nab the accused persons," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.