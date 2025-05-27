Man found dead with throat slit in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), May 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit with in Amgaon village of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh said Manoj Patel was murdered using a sharp-edges weapon in the village under Civil Lines police station area.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by Patel's father Chironjilal, a case has been registered against two residents of the same village, he said.

The SSP said that on Monday night, Manoj along with two others had gone to the city where they consumed alcohol. Later, they came back to the village and continued drinking liquor till late in the night.

During this time some altercation happened between the three over some issue and the two men killed Manoj by slitting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon, he said.

Three teams have been formed to trace and arrest of the accused.

In view of the tense situation in the village, adequate police force has been deployed and the accused will be arrested very soon, the SSP said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV NB