Man found dead with throat slit in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit in Shamli's Nagli village, police said on Sunday.

Manoj, who lived in the village under Adarsh Mandi Police Station, was found dead late Saturday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Police have booked two people, Bablu and Bhupendra, both absconding, in connection with the murder, he said.

According to a complaint lodged by a family member, Manoj had gone with the two to a nearby tube well, where he was killed, police said.