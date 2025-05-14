Man found guilty of minor's kidnap, attempt to murder

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted a man for kidnapping and attempting to kill a minor boy on the basis of the victim's "sterling" quality and testimony.

Additional sessions judge Amit Sahrawat was hearing the case against Mohammed Moi alias Mohit.

Special public prosecutor Vineet Dahiya said the accused kidnapped the child, took him to an isolated place, and forced him to consume liquor and slashed him with a sharp object before bashing his head repeatedly with a brick.

In its 42-page order passed on May 8, the court said the child was a witness of "sterling quality" and his testimony was supported by the medico-legal case and the forensic evidence.

"Although there are lapses on the part of IO that he did not examine the police control room PCR caller (who informed police about the abandoned and injured child), and anomalies were also found in the malkhana record regarding the deposition of shirt of the accused even before his arrest, these are not sufficient to discard the testimony of the injured child," the court said.

The boy, the court recorded in its order, sustained injuries on his skull and such injuries proved the credibility of his statement.

"On the basis of testimony of the child, prosecution has duly proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt and thus the accused is found guilty for the offence of kidnapping in order to commit murder and also for the offence of attempt to murder," the verdict held. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK