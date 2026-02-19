Man found hanging after 'attacking' wife in Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala), Feb 19 (PTI) A man was found hanging after allegedly hacking his wife at Kanhangad here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ebrahim of Bavanagar, Kadappuram in Kanhangad.

Police said Ebrahim’s wife, Mariyam, sustained serious head injuries in the attack and has been admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru.

Officials at Hosdurg police station said neighbours first heard Mariyam’s cries and rushed to the house early in the morning, where she was found lying in a pool of blood with injuries to her head.

Ebrahim fled the scene soon after the incident, and locals shifted Mariyam to a hospital in Kanhangad before she was later referred to Mangaluru, and her condition remains critical, police said.

Later in the morning, Ebrahim was found hanging from a tree branch near his house, police added.

Hosdurg police have begun an investigation into the incident.

Police officials suspect marital issues between the couple may have led to the incident.

Statements of family members and neighbours will be recorded as part of the probe, police said.

The body has been shifted to a hospital and will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police added.