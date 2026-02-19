Man found hanging at brother's house in Delhi's Jafrabad; suicide over matrimonial discord suspected

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was found hanging at his residence in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area on Thursday, with police suspecting that matrimonial discord may have driven him to take the extreme step, an official said.

Information was received from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital regarding a person who had been brought dead, he said.

During enquiry, the deceased was identified as Chand (30), a resident of Welcome area. Police said he was staying with his brother at a house in Jafrabad where he was allegedly found hanging.

According to police, Chand was first taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by family members after they found him in an unconscious state, and was declared brought dead.

The family later shifted him to LNJP Hospital seeking a second medical opinion, where doctors again declared him dead, police said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

During preliminary verification, it came to light that Chand was facing matrimonial issues. His wife had reportedly left him and shifted to her parental home following disputes between the couple, police said, adding that the angle is being examined as part of the investigation.

Crime and forensics teams were informed and necessary legal proceedings are underway, police said.