Man found hanging at home in UP's Barabanki; family blames marital dispute

Barabanki(UP), Feb 5 (PTI) The body of a 42-year-old man was found hanging at his residence here, with his family claiming that their son had been under mental stress due to continued marital dispute, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Devkaliya village in the Masoli area on Wednesday night when Sandeep Kumar, who ran a private clinic in the Mauladabad area, was at his home with his eight-year-old son.

Upon receiving information from Sandeep’s father, Surya Prakash, on Thursday morning, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Surya Prakash said the family received information around 10 am that his son had hanged himself.

He alleged that Sandeep was under mental stress due to ongoing domestic discord with his wife, Aarti Devi.

He claimed that his daughter-in-law left the house on three to four occasions earlier and that a compromise between the couple was reached in court around three to four months ago.

However, disputes between the two continued, he said, adding that the couple got into an argument on Wednesday.

Surya Prakash said he and his wife live in Barabanki, while his son resided in the village with his wife and son. Masoli Station House Officer Ajay Prakash Tripathi said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.

"Further investigation is underway, and more details will emerge after the post-mortem report," he said.