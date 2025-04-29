Man found hanging at house in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Apr 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was found hanging at his grandparent’s house in Baramunda area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Gochayat, and he was staying at his grandparent's house in Dalit Sahi area.

Police recovered the body from the house early on Tuesday, and it was sent to Capital Hospital here for post-mortem examination, an officer said.

Preliminary investigation points to suicide following a dispute with his female friend, he said.

Investigation is underway. PTI BBM RBT