Man found hanging at in-laws' home in southeast Delhi's Badarpur

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was found hanging inside a room at his in-laws' residence in southeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to the police, no foul play has been suspected so far. Police said a PCR call was received around 9 am on Sunday regarding a domestic dispute in the Gautampuri area of Badarpur.

"A police team rushed to the spot and found the man, identified as Ajab Singh, a resident of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, dead inside a room on the first floor of the house," a senior police officer said.

Singh had come to Delhi to persuade his wife to return home following an ongoing matrimonial dispute.

"However, after his request was declined by her family members, he locked himself inside a room. When police reached the house, the door of the room was found locked from the inside. It was broken open, following which Singh was found hanging from a ceiling fan," the officer said.

The officer said initial inquiries revealed that the deceased had been under stress due to marital discord. Family members present at the spot, including the father of the deceased, told police that there was no suspicion of foul play in the incident. Their statements have been recorded as part of the inquiry, he added.

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

"The exact circumstances that led to the extreme step will be ascertained after completion of the inquest proceedings and post-mortem examination," he added.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary at AIIMS for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.