Man found hanging at railway station overbridge in Phagwara

Phagwara, Jul 12 (PTI) A man was found hanging from a foot overbridge at the railway station here on Friday, a Government Railway Police official said.

"He has a tattoo on his left arm which says H.Deep," the official said, adding the body was found hanging from the foot overbridge at the end of Platform No 1.

The deceased appeared to be in his twenties.

GRP official Paramjit Kumar said no document or paper was found from the deceased. He twined a 'patka' into a rope and committed suicide by tying it with the railing of the bridge, Kumar said.

A red bag containing his clothes was found on his back, he said, adding he might have taken the extreme step to some mental disturbance.

The body will be kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital for 72 hours for identification, Kumar said.