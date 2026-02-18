Man found hanging from tree in Amethi village; probe underway

Amethi (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) The body of a 45-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a field here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Shiromani Yadav, a resident of Parsawan village.

Family members took the body to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Amethi before informing authorities.

Amethi Station House Officer Ravi Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and legal proceedings are underway.

"The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem report is received," he said. PTI COR KIS DV DV