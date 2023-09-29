Man found hanging from tree in Delhi park

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was found hanging from a tree at a park near Dwarka Mor in southwest Delhi on Friday, police said.

There were injury marks on the body and a case of murder has been registered, they said.

"We received information about a body handing from a tree at a park near Dwarka Mor. Investigations suggested that there were injury marks on the body," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

"It seems that someone killed the man and hanged his body. We are checking CCTV footage of the area. The accused will be arrested soon," he added.

The body was sent for post-mortem and a case registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused, the police said. PTI BM NIT SZM