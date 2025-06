Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) A man was found hanging from a tree in Panchkula on Sunday morning, police said.

A police official from Panchkula said the man, aged around 35 years, was found hanging from the tree near the gate of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station in Sector 17, Panchkula.

"Efforts are on to establish his identity... CCTV footage from the area is being checked. Further investigations are on," the official said. PTI SUN DV DV