Man found hanging from tree in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, family suspects murder

Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in a government school in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district with family members alleging murder, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Abhishek Banjara was in a relationship with a woman married to a man in Chittorgarh. She was living with her parents in Kasya village.

A couple of months ago, pictures of Banjara and the woman surfaced online, due to which the woman argued with her husband. She had recently filed a case of dowry against her husband, and an investigation in the case is underway, SHO Bijolia Lokpal Singh said.

On Friday evening, Abhishek was found hanging from a tree in the compound of a local government school, Singh said.

His family members alleged that the woman's family abducted and killed Abhishek and hanged him with the tree, he said.

A postmortem was conducted, and the medical board did not find any injury marks, the SHO said.

Primary investigation reveals that it is a case of suicide. "The allegations of the family members of the deceased are being investigated, and action will be taken as per the outcome of the investigation," he added. PTI SDA HIG HIG