Man found hanging from tree in UP's Amethi

Amethi, May 5 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a forest near here on Monday, police said.

The family members of Gaya Prasad, a resident of Jageshwar Ganj village in Jamo area, have alleged that he was murdered and later hanged to mislead the investigation.

His father, Mata Deen, said Prasad had gone out for defecation at around 6 pm on Sunday but did not return.

"We searched for him throughout the night but couldn't find him. This morning, his body was found hanging from a tree,” he said.

Mata Deen asserted that his son had not committed suicide.

"He was strangled to death and then hanged from the tree to make it look like suicide," he said.

A police officer the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR ABN RHL