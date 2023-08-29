Man found hanging in Delhi hotel, searched 'how to tie knot' online before suicide

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan inside a hotel in south Delhi's CR Park moments after searching how to tie a ‘hangman's knot’ on the internet, police said on Tuesday.

Victim Rahul Haldar, a resident of Devli Road in Khanpur, also wrote his father’s mobile number on a wall of the hotel room, they said.

Police received a call regarding the incident on Tuesday around 1 pm, they said.

After reaching the spot, police found Haldar’s body lying on a bed in one of the hotel rooms, a senior police officer said.

Haldar’s father and brother revealed that they got a call from hotel staff that he was not opening the door and check-out time had also expired, the officer said.

After reaching the hotel, the duo, along with hotel staff, broke open the door and saw Haldar hanging from a ceiling fan and brought him down, the officer said.

According to the hotel staff, Haldar checked in to the hotel on Monday around 11 pm for a day, police said.

The staff informed the victim’s father as Haldar had written down his father’s number in the hotel’s entry register and also on the wall of the room where he was staying, the officer said.

According to police, Haldar’s mobile search history revealed that he searched "how to tie a hangman's knot" online, which proved that he had committed suicide.

Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated and the body has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary, police added. PTI NIT NB