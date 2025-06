Mau (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Body of a clerk posted in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mau district was found hanging from a noose in a house here on Tuesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Sher Bahadur Chauhan, 27, was living on rent with his friend in Mau.

His friend told police that Chauhan, whose marriage was fixed recently, was suffering from stress.

Circle Officer (city) Anjani Kumar Pandey said it appears to be a case of suicide. PTI COR NAV DV DV