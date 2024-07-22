Man found hanging inside x-ray room of hospital after wife dies by suicide

Kochi, Jul 22 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was found hanging inside the X-ray room of a private hospital here after his wife, who attempted suicide was declared dead, police said on Monday.

Binanipuram resident Emmanuel was found hanging inside the X-ray room of the private hospital in the wee hours of Sunday, police said today.

His wife, 21-year-old Mariya was found hanging at their residence on Saturday night and was taken to the private hospital.

"It appears that the couple had a fight at home. It was also learnt that he had some quarrel with some neighbour. As per the preliminary probe, it seems like she attempted suicide due to frustration," a senior police official said.

The woman, a mother of two, was immediately taken to the private hospital and was on ventilator support.

"However, when doctors declared her dead, he hanged himself inside the X-ray room of the hospital," police said.

The hospital staff who went to the room early Sunday morning found him hanging, police added.

All angles are being probed, police said.

The couple have a one-year-old child and a 28-day-old baby, both are currently with their relatives. PTI RRT RRT SS