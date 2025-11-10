Man found in flames in outskirts of Jammu, hospitalised

Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was allegedly found engulfed in flames on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday, prompting police and locals to rush him to hospital, officials said.

The victim, identified as Puran Chand -- resident of R S Pura -- was completely on fire when he was spotted by locals near Ring road in Kotli Mian Fateh under the Miran Sahib police station, they said.

Police said a team rushed to the spot and doused the flames with the help of civilians and shifted the injured man to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for treatment.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory also visited the location to collect evidence.

Police said a case has been lodged and a detailed investigation is underway. The circumstances leading to the incident are being probed from all angles, police said.

Authorities have requested the public and media to refrain from speculations and wait for the official statement once facts are verified.