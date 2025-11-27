Man found murdered along Nashik-Mumbai highway: Three held in Thane district

Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in a murder case after the partially burnt and decomposed body of a man was discovered along Nashik-Mumbai highway in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The body of Tipanna, hailing from Karnataka, was found in Cherpoli village on the Shahapur stretch of the highway on Tuesday, he added.

"We have arrested Fayyaz Zakir Hussain Sheikh, Sikandar Badshah Mujawar, and Ghulam Akbar Iftikhar Maulvi. They have been remanded in police custody till December 3. Initial probe suggests Tipanna was killed over an immoral relationship. Further probe is underway," the Shahapur police station official added.

They have been charged with murder, destruction of evidence and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said. PTI COR BNM