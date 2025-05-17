Man found murdered at playground in Palghar district

Palghar, May 17 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was found dead with stab wounds at a playground in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Passersby spotted the body in the Pasthal town on Friday morning and informed the police, inspector Nivas Kanse said.

He said the body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, and the police have registered a case under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The victim, Abhishek Ram Singh, was found lying in a pool of blood, and there were several stab wounds on his body, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU