Man found murdered at residence in Kothamangalam

Kochi, Nov 23 (PTI) A 57-year-old man was found murdered at his residence in Kothamangalam here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajan Ayyappan, also known as Kochappi, of Erattakkali, Kadavoor near Kothamangalam.

According to police, Ayyappan was living alone after separating from his family.

Around 9 am, his friends found him lying in a pool of blood inside his house.

Pothanikad police reached the spot and began an investigation.

Police officials said a relative has been taken into custody in connection with the case.

Police suspect Ayyappan and the relative consumed liquor together on Saturday night, and a quarrel between them may have led to the murder.

The body has been taken to the hospital for postmortem.

Police registered case under section 103 (deals with murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.