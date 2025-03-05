Man found murdered by wife, stepson in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 5 (PTI) A 57-year-old man was found murdered at his wife’s house here with his throat slit and hands and legs tied, police said.

The deceased, who was involved in real estate business, was allegedly killed by his third wife, stepson and another person on Tuesday, they said based on preliminary investigation.

On Tuesday the man went to the flat where his third wife resided. There, she and her son restrained him, tying his hands, legs and also gagging his mouth with a cloth.

Later the trio allegedly killed him by slitting his throat before fleeing the scene, they added The exact motive behind the murder was under investigation. A case was registered. PTI VVK ROH