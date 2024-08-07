Man found murdered in Navi Mumbai; cops launch probe

Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) Unidentified persons allegedly killed a 25-year-old man hailing from Mumbai and dumped the body in neighbouring Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, they said.

The body of an unidentified person with injuries was found near a fast food joint in Ghansoli area on Belapur-Thane road in Navi Mumbai on Monday, an official from Rabale police station said.

The police then sent the body for a postmortem and registered a case of accidental death.

Later, following the autopsy report and probe, the deceased was identified as Sushil Kumar Ramsajivan Bind, from Mulund in Mumbai, the official said.

The man had come to Ghansoli where some unidentified persons killed him and dumped the body on a roadside.

The police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unidentified persons under relevant legal provisions, the official said, adding a probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK