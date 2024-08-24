Man found murdered in Palghar house

Palghar, Aug 24 (PTI) A 51-year-old man was found murdered in his house in Nalasopara in Palghar district on Saturday morning, a police official said.

The deceased has been identified Pramodkumar, a resident of Shriram Nagar, the Pelhar police station official said.

"His throat has been slit. His two sons and daughter-in-law are in their native village. The death came to light after one of the sons called him and got no response, after which he asked a kin to check on him personally. The house was locked. On opening it, his body was found," he said.

A murder case has been filed and efforts are on to nab the accused, the official added. PTI COR BNM